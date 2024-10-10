Govt to receive revised disaster management strategy

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday that the new strategy will include funding for disaster recovery.

The country has been hit by a series of adverse weather conditions.





Ntshaveni says it's still up to South Africans to heed weather warnings.

"The weather alerts are communicated across all media platforms. As the country continues to experience inclement weather conditions ranging from unusual snowfalls, flooding, rainstorms, damaging winds and heat waves due to the effects of climate change."





