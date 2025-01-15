Billion rand needed for safe KZN school transport

The provincial department revealed this during an inspection of scholar transport in Maritzburg on Tuesday, ahead of the new academic year.

The estimated budget of R1.6 billion is aimed at expanding the fleet to accommodate the over 150,000 schoolchildren on the waiting list.

On Tuesday, MEC Siboniso Duma inspected 150 buses and minibuses used to transport over 70 thousand learners.

He said these schoolchildren are expected to walk more than three kilometres to various schools.

"Almost 245 buses have been inspected, 47 buses have failed, so it means they are not going to start from today, and that is how in the future you will see a lot of decrease of fatalities."