Crash near Ramsgate claims life of one

It's understood that the driver lost control of his vehicle on the R61 near the Ramsgate off-ramp on Tuesday morning.

Micheal November, who's with Trauma 911 paramedics, was at the scene.

"There were two people in the vehicle,” November said.





“One was transported to hospital, and the other was declared deceased on the scene. He had multiple lacerations on the body. The other patient had back pains and injuries to the head."

KZN was under a severe thunderstorm and hail warning on Tuesday.





