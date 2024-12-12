Covid a factor in malnutrition deaths – expert

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently revealed that over 1,400 children died from acute malnutrition since January last year.

"These are children who are not getting enough food or enough nutrients in their food or getting more of the same food types," said the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

"This then leads to poor performance of the immune system, which is dependent on different nutrients. Because the immune system is down, children are exposed to pneumonia and gastroenteritis, which are the main drivers of mortality."





Mzukwa said there was a socio-economic impact from the restrictions that were in place during the pandemic.

"The impact of COVID-19 on socio-economic and political factors - some have missed their childhood immunisations, which aid to protect them from illnesses.

“This is mainly happening on the backdrop of unemployment; parents are sometimes uneducated, and they lack access to clean water and sanitation."





