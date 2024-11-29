Court proceedings in AKA, Tibz murder case delayed

The rapper and his friend were killed outside the Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in 2023.

Five suspects are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

However, proceedings were delayed due to two other suspects, the Ndimande brothers. who were arrested in eSwatini.

Speaking in an unrelated case involving one of the accused, Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba updated the court on the extradition process to bring the brothers back to South Africa.

The application to bring Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande to Durban to be joined to the murder case was granted in an eSwatini court recently.

Gcaba said the brothers then filed a notice to appeal the decision.

He says the prosecution team in eSwatini picked up that the notice was null and void as it was not filed on time.

Prosecutors in eSwatini then filed an application at the high court to declare the notice of appeal null and void.

The brothers have opposed that application, and the judgment will be handed down in the next hour.

The murder case at the Durban Magistrates Court will only go ahead after the ruling in eSwatini has been handed down.

