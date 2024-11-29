AKA murder suspects back in the dock

The rapper and his friend were shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road last year.

In August this year, the State asked for a three-month postponement in the case for two reasons.

This was to issue warning statements to further persons of interest.

The court heard that the possibility of more arrests was due to developments in the financial aspect of the investigation.





The State was also waiting for the outcome of an application to extradite two brothers who were arrested in eSwatini back to South Africa.

That application has since been granted.

Earlier this week, KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkwanazi confirmed the possibility of more arrests.

He said that there have been interesting developments, with detectives vowing to work closely with prosecutors to follow up on all leads.





