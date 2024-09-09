Durban businessman Panday denied bail in tax case

The Durban businessman was arrested last on accusations of tax evasion.

He is already facing corruption charges over a 2010 World Cup tender for police accommodation.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Celuzuma Zuma said he found it alarming that Panday was able to travel to the US undetected in 2022.

The state earlier divulged that Panday applied for a relaxation of his bail conditions to go on holiday in Europe and the UAE in December of that year.

The application was granted, and his passport was returned.

However, instead, Panday went to America using another passport that he had claimed had gone missing.

Magistrate Zuma says that Panday contravened his bail conditions by failing to hand over the missing passport.

He believes Panday is a flight risk because he can apply for and hold multiple passports.

The matter has been postponed to the end of the month so that the State can summon the representatives of other companies involved in it.

