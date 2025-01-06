 Court battle to publish matric results set for Tuesday
Updated | By Newswatch

The Information Regulator's urgent application to prevent the publication of the 2024 matric results will be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

 

The regulator wants to interdict the Basic Education Department from publishing the results on public forums, including newspapers.

 

It believes that this will violate the matriculants’ right to privacy.

 

Last year, the IR served the department with an enforcement notice to stop the public release of the results, but the Education Department lodged an appeal,  suspending the notice.

The department intends to publish the results using pupils’ matric exam numbers. which it says are known by only the matriculants.

 

Lobby group AfriForum and other parties have been added as interested parties to the case.

 

"AriForum and other parties succeeded in a case with the same issue in 2022. The judge then ruled in favour of AfriForum that the publication of result was in the public interest and that the use of examination numbers instead of matriculants names provided sufficient protection for their privacy," said the organisation's Alana Bailey.





