 Release of matric results still on track
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Release of matric results still on track

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

The Basic Education Department says the processing of matric results is underway, with officials well on track to release the results in 10 days.

matric results
Facebook/@DeviHQ

Nearly 900,000 candidates sat for the National Senior Certificate and IEB exams nationwide last year.


In KZN, over 9,000 markers completed their work across 32 centres in December.


Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will release the results on the 13 of January 2025, while KZN Education will announce the province's achievers in Durban a day later.


READ: Matric results to be published in newspapers after all


"We request that everyone who sat for the 2024 matric examinations please go to the centre where you wrote and collect your original statement results," says National Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga.


"It will tell you everything about your performance. You will also get advice from the teachers in school who will be giving you the results." 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.