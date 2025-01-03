Release of matric results still on track

Nearly 900,000 candidates sat for the National Senior Certificate and IEB exams nationwide last year.





In KZN, over 9,000 markers completed their work across 32 centres in December.





Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will release the results on the 13 of January 2025, while KZN Education will announce the province's achievers in Durban a day later.





"We request that everyone who sat for the 2024 matric examinations please go to the centre where you wrote and collect your original statement results," says National Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga.





"It will tell you everything about your performance. You will also get advice from the teachers in school who will be giving you the results."





