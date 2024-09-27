 Counterfeit goods worth over R6 million seized in PMB bust
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Police have seized counterfeits goods to the value of more than R6 million at a shopping mall in Pietermaritzburg.

Law enforcement agencies swooped on the centre yesterday.

 

They confiscated an assortment of fake designer items including football jerseys and takkies as well as electronic devices.


KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the goods.

 

"The National Counterfeit Unit, working together with their KwaZulu-Natal counterparts, including Pietermaritzburg Public Order Policing and K9 unit members executed a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Customs and Excise Act."

