Councillor calls for negligence probe of Chatsworth Hospital

Tony Govender says a 40-year-old Silverglen woman, who was heavily pregnant, was allegedly turned away from the hospital this week.

He says an apparent misdiagnosis by staff led to her being given medication to relieve hernia pain.

The woman later gave birth at home.

But medics from Amawele Emergency Services say when they arrived to assist, her newborn baby girl was declared dead.

Govender says it is not the first time this has happened.

"I am totally disappointed and shocked. This seems to be the second incident that is happening in the area [Silverglen]. About two months ago, a couple had a similar problem where a baby lost its life.

"There were also allegations found against in RK Khan Hospital, where that child was also sent home, when the child was supposed to be in ICU.

“After the child was sent home, a couple of weeks later the child passed on. What is going on in this hospital? We don’t know."

The KZN Health Department says it will investigate the matter.

