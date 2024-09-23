Cost of damage for severe snow yet to be determined

It left thousands of motorists trapped in heavy snow that blanketed the N3 in the vicinity of Van Reenen's Pass.





A massive rescue and relief operation was launched in response to the crisis. A woman died from hypothermia.





The N3 Toll Concession announced on Monday morning that the toll route's been fully reopened with traffic moving smoothly again between the Tugela Toll Plaza and Harrismith.





The Gift of the Givers says various relief teams worked under extremely challenging circumstances to help the stranded motorists.





The organisation's Imitiaz Sooliman says his teams arrived on Saturday morning.





"Later on, as the graders moved between Escourt and Mooi River, our teams drove behind the graders. They reached a point beyond which they could not go, walked in snow that was knee deep and distributed blankets, bottled water, Energade, energy biscuits and food to the people on the south bound highway.





People on the north bound also needed assistance but they could not be reached. Our teams then became creative and started flinging blankets, food, bottled water and other items to the north side."





He says they managed to set up an emergency centre together with local volunteers in Escourt.





"Our teams then moved all the way to Van Reenen, got caught up for several hours and eventually got to the point where they started distributing aid. Nestle worked with us to give out drinks to the people.





In the meantime, we sent another team from Johannesburg via Harrismith working with another business, which then distributed hot items and our blankets with the teams from the Harrismith side."





The N3 Toll Concession says all motorists who were trapped on the N3 have been safely escorted off the route.





READ: N3 toll route reopens after snow disruptions





Meanwhile, KZN officials on Sunday updated the media on the government's interventions in response to severe weather conditions.





Acting Premier Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, says provincial agencies including SASSA and the Social Development Department, are profiling affected families.





"This is to offer immediate relief. Social workers have also been deployed to offer psycho-social support, social welfare services and child protection services to those in need."





Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says a number of districts were severely affected.





"The most affected municipalities have been uThukela District, particularly Ladysmith, Bergville, and Estcourt; also uMngungundlovu, particularly uMngeni; and the Harry Gwala District, particularly Kokstad."





