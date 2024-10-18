Cost of counterfeit goods seized in Durban CBD shoots up to R37m
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Police have revised the cost of counterfeit goods seized during a raid in Durban's CBD to R37 million.
Search warrants were issued for several shops suspected to have been selling high-end knock-offs.
Police raided several shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street in the Point area yesterday.
Fake goods, including clothing, watches, bags and wallets, were confiscated, and five people were arrested.
Officers also seized R200 000 in cash.
The suspects, who are all foreign nationals, are due to appear in court soon.
Police say their status in the country is still under investigation.
Initially, the value of the counterfeit goods recovered was estimated at R15 million.
