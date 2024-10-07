Cosatu to lead nationwide protests against ‘crippling economic crisis’

Members will march against several issues, including retrenchments, lower wages, and a high unemployment rate.

In Durban, workers will congregate at the King Dinuzulu Park before making their way to City Hall to deliver a memorandum of grievances.

The trade union federation's KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize said the introduction of the two-pot retirement system is also on their list of concerns.

"There are many companies that have been deducting money from workers for pension but not been paying to the pension fund. This is a serious indictment.

READ: Ratepayers Movement urges city for consistent meter readings

“In fact, it is a betrayal of workers by these employers. We want this matter to be given attention it deserves."

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union has also joined the National Day of Action.

"We demand other companies within the retail sector to put a moratorium on retrenchment. We demand decent work for all workers in retail, hospitality, as well as commercials sectors," said spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)