Cosatu: SA’s law enforcement agencies need more resources for corruption fight

It's after PRASA's former head of engineering, Daniel Mthimkhulu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for falsifying his qualifications.

He was employed at the rail agency between 2010 and 2015.

His diploma, degree, and doctorate in engineering were all found to be fake.





READ: Mchunu: Measures in place to address SA’s extortion levels

Cosatu’s spokesperson, Zanele Sabela, says Mthimkhulu’s involvement placed Prasa’s projects under considerable risk.

"Cosatu unequivocally supports all law enforcement agencies as they steadily bring individuals accused of various kinds of corruption to book.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)