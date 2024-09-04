Cosatu: SA’s law enforcement agencies need more resources for corruption fight
Updated | By Bulletin
The Congress of South African Trade Unions says the government will need to increase resources for law enforcement if the country is to turn the tide on corruption.
It's after PRASA's former head of engineering, Daniel Mthimkhulu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for falsifying his qualifications.
He was employed at the rail agency between 2010 and 2015.
His diploma, degree, and doctorate in engineering were all found to be fake.
Cosatu’s spokesperson, Zanele Sabela, says Mthimkhulu’s involvement placed Prasa’s projects under considerable risk.
"Cosatu unequivocally supports all law enforcement agencies as they steadily bring individuals accused of various kinds of corruption to book.
