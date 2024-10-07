Cosatu in KZN slams govt for ‘failing workers’

The trade union federation held nationwide protests on Monday against what it calls the growing economic crisis in South Africa.

In Durban, workers who are members of unions affiliated to Cosatu have been marching to City Hall to hand over their memorandum.

Provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said they are concerned that workers are sinking deeper into the economic quagmire.

"More than three decades now, our economy continues to perpetuate a inequality and shed jobs. We are actually very much concern about the job losses, the retrenchment that are taking place in our county. Lastly, the low level of job creation."

Mkhize called on authorities to crack down on companies exploiting workers and depriving them of their benefits.

"The are companies that have not been come up with measures to cushion workers against cost of living. For example, the two-pot system, we found out that they are companies that are actually continuing exploits workers that were collecting monies and not even contributing those monies to the pension funds.

“That is fraud and corruption, and cases must be opened. We are also calling for the companies that are not paying the national minimum wage [to face penalties]."

