Cop shot dead at N2 Groutville off-ramp
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A KwaDukuza traffic officer was shot and killed at the N2 Groutville off-ramp on Monday morning.
The circumstances surrounding the incident aren't known.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Samatha Meyrick says medics who arrived to treat the wounded cop declared him dead at the scene.
"PSS Medical Rescue responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp following a shooting involving one of our local traffic officers.
"Sadly, the member has been declared deceased on scene. This remains an active crime scene. The N2 southbound off-ramp and Groutville bridge are closed off. We urge motorists to use alternative routes."
