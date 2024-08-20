Cop accused of rape at PMB police station granted bail

On Monday, the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court granted the suspect bail of R5,000.

Phaladi Shuping, who's with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), says a 26-year-old woman alleges she was attacked by the officer when she went to a police station to get an affidavit.





Her family opened a case at Mountain Rise Police Station.

"The incident was reported to IPID, and they took over the case for investigation.

"The police officer appeared in court, facing a charge of rape, and the case was postponed to 11 October 2024 for further investigations."





