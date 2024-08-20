Cop accused of rape at PMB police station granted bail
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A rape case against a Pietermaritzburg-based policeman has been postponed to October for further investigation.
A rape case against a Pietermaritzburg-based policeman has been postponed to October for further investigation.
On Monday, the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court granted the suspect bail of R5,000.
Phaladi Shuping, who's with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), says a 26-year-old woman alleges she was attacked by the officer when she went to a police station to get an affidavit.
READ: Wanted murder suspects shot dead in KwaDukuza
Her family opened a case at Mountain Rise Police Station.
"The incident was reported to IPID, and they took over the case for investigation.
"The police officer appeared in court, facing a charge of rape, and the case was postponed to 11 October 2024 for further investigations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut
We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Banks are not obligated to refund accounts accessed by kidnappers
Many people who are held against their will by a kidnapper may offer up ...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago