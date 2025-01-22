Consumer inflation rises in December
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Consumer inflation slightly increased to 3% in December from
2,9% in November.
Consumer inflation slightly increased to 3% in December from 2,9% in November.
The Consumer price index affects the cost of an average household food basket.
Statistic South Africa’s Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics, says the main contributors were housing and utilities at 4.4% and miscellaneous goods and services at 6.6%
READ: US policies could increase inflation - Kganyago
They both contributed one percentage point.
He says inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages ticked up to 2 and a half per cent from 2.3% in November.
"A new price increase for bread and cereal products was steady at 3.7% per cent. Although prices dropped by 0.2% between November and December, a number of wheat-based products showed monthly declines, including brown bread down 0.6%, macaroni 0.7% lower, instant noodles -2.2% and cake flour with a 1.1% decrease."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
PnP delivery driver gets a personalised squeegee clean
This is what we call a "clean-and-go" experience... Or, a motorist's ver...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
SA content creators go extreme as they prank friends
Social media can be wild – it has a way of pulling you in and making you...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago