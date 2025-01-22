Consumer inflation rises in December

The Consumer price index affects the cost of an average household food basket.

Statistic South Africa’s Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics, says the main contributors were housing and utilities at 4.4% and miscellaneous goods and services at 6.6%

They both contributed one percentage point.

He says inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages ticked up to 2 and a half per cent from 2.3% in November.

"A new price increase for bread and cereal products was steady at 3.7% per cent. Although prices dropped by 0.2% between November and December, a number of wheat-based products showed monthly declines, including brown bread down 0.6%, macaroni 0.7% lower, instant noodles -2.2% and cake flour with a 1.1% decrease."

