Consumer inflation dips to lowest in three years

Statistics South Africa says the decline from June's 5.1% has brought food inflation to its lowest level since 2020.

Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly, said bread flour, cake flour, pasta and macaroni are cheaper than they were a year ago.

"Meat is the most heavily weighed food group in the inflation basket, taking up just over a third of household spending on food. The price index for meat recorded a monthly decline of 0,4% and an annual rise of 1,0%."

"Hot beverages continue to witness high inflation rates. The price index for the category increased sharply by 17,6% in the 12 months to July, up from 16,5% recorded in June."





READ: September fuel prices predicted to drop

Rice went up 21,3% and maize meal 5,1%.

"Lower annual rates were recorded for several product groups, most notably food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing and utilities," said Kelly.

"The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was 4,5% in July, down from 4,6% in June. Food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a slowing inflation trend since its most recent high of 9,0% in November 2023 and is currently at its lowest since September 2020."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)