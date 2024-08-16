September fuel prices predicted to drop

It will be the fourth drop in prices this year.

The Automobile Association says petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin could cost less in September than it ever has this year.

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela says the predictions are based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund.

"The current data indicates that ULP95 is set to decrease by around 68 cents/litre and 63c/l for ULP93. Diesel is also set for a decrease of around 52c/l. The unaudited data also indicates a reduction in the cost of illuminating paraffin of around 78c/l. "





“These decreases, if materialised, will bring the price of fuel to levels seen at the beginning of the year and will come at a very critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their vehicles and food trolleys."

Mavimbela says the continued drop in fuel prices could have a positive impact on the economy.

"Naturally, this is welcome news for all South Africans and will certainly alleviate pressure on many households. However, the drop in fuel prices must not negate the need for a review of administered prices, including the fuel price formula, which was announced in July by President Ramaphosa.

"We again call for this review to happen with urgency in the interests of finding long-term ways of mitigating fuel price hikes in the future."





