 Consumer confidence up ahead of festive season
Updated | By Bulletin

South African consumer confidence hit its highest festive season level since 2019.

A person pushes a shopping cart through a supermarket
This is despite a slight dip in December's index to -6 from -5 the previous quarter.

 

It's a significant improvement from minus 17 a year ago.

 

Confidence among high-income earners rose, while it declined for middle-income groups.


Key factors behind the upbeat mood include lower inflation, the end of power cuts, and the national unity government.

 

However, concerns about the economy and the weakening rand slightly dampened optimism.


