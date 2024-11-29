Construction workers injured in N3 truck crash
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Five construction workers have been hurt after a truck crashed into them on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg.
Midlands EMS say the driver of the heavy-duty vehicle lost control near Town Hill on Friday morning.
"Emergency services including, Midlands EMS advanced life support paramedics are treating several patients on scene," says spokesperson Roland Robertson.
"Some patients are still currently entrapped in the vehicle and require specialised rescue operations to free them.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the scene is still active, and both bounds are affected on the N3."
