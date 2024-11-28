 Two killed in N2 crash near Fairbreeze
Updated | By Newswatch

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a truck and a bakkie near Fairbreeze, north of Durban. 

The vehicles collided head-on on the N2 late on Wednesday afternoon. 

 

Paramedics from IPSS Medical Rescue said the driver of the bakkie and a passenger died on the scene. 


Another passenger suffered moderate injuries. 

 

Two people from the truck were treated for minor injuries.


