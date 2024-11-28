Two killed in N2 crash near Fairbreeze
Updated | By Newswatch
Two people have been killed in a crash involving a truck and a bakkie near Fairbreeze, north of Durban.
Two people have been killed in a crash involving a truck and a bakkie near Fairbreeze, north of Durban.
The vehicles collided head-on on the N2 late on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics from IPSS Medical Rescue said the driver of the bakkie and a passenger died on the scene.
READ: ‘Disturbing trend’ of using cell phones behind wheel
Another passenger suffered moderate injuries.
Two people from the truck were treated for minor injuries.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
KZN summer fishing season heats up
KZN’s summer fishing season is in full swing, with great conditions and ...East Coast Breakfast 31 minutes ago
-
WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago