Construction sector urged to adopt greener measures
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has urged the construction industry to include climate change resilience in future development plans.
Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala says the industry must adapt to address environmental challenges posed by climate change.
He was speaking about new infrastructure projects at the Built Environment Climate Change Indaba in Mandeni on Thursday.
Zikalala has called for innovative solutions.
"It is African nations who are paying the heaviest price because the continent is warming faster than other regions, but is it also less resilient."
