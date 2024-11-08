Construction sector urged to adopt greener measures

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala says the industry must adapt to address environmental challenges posed by climate change.





He was speaking about new infrastructure projects at the Built Environment Climate Change Indaba in Mandeni on Thursday.





READ: KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council





Zikalala has called for innovative solutions.





"It is African nations who are paying the heaviest price because the continent is warming faster than other regions, but is it also less resilient."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)