Concerns over spread of foot-and-mouth in KZN
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The African Farmers' Association of South Africa is concerned about the financial impact of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in KZN.
The Department of Agriculture recently revealed that the virus has spread to uPhongolo Local Municipality, affecting small-scale farmers and game reserves.
The department says strict movement controls have been put in place.
Mbongeni Skhakhane, the chairperson of AFASA in KZN, says the news is a huge blow to farmers who rely on the income boost before the festive season.
He says they feel let down by the government.
"As a farmer, you would have already calculated that I would sell a lot of my stock. Now, you end up losing a lot of money. It is painful to be a farmer expecting to get money for the festive season."
