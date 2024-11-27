Concerns over spread of foot-and-mouth in KZN

The Department of Agriculture recently revealed that the virus has spread to uPhongolo Local Municipality, affecting small-scale farmers and game reserves.

The department says strict movement controls have been put in place.

Mbongeni Skhakhane, the chairperson of AFASA in KZN, says the news is a huge blow to farmers who rely on the income boost before the festive season.





READ: Food poisoning linked to waste management - expert

He says they feel let down by the government.

"As a farmer, you would have already calculated that I would sell a lot of my stock. Now, you end up losing a lot of money. It is painful to be a farmer expecting to get money for the festive season."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)