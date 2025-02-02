Concerns over rising mob justice culture in KZN

He has warned of a spike in lawlessness if steps are not taken to address the problem.





During at a meeting with community safety groups in Phoenix and Umlazi on Saturday, Ntuli called for more partnerships among stakeholders to fight crime.





Twelve suspects were arrested last month for killing five people believed to be criminals in Inanda.





The Phoenix Policing Forum is pushing for greater recognition of CPFs by the SAPS and Metro Police.





"One of the challenges we have is SAPS or metro don't recognise CPF, some of them support us and some of them don't. We need their support and we need that partnership. We want to work together to better the community and to have ideas of training and workshops,” says the group's Esay Gounden.





