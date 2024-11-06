Cogta urges continued caution as more downpours expected

Since Sunday, most parts of the province have been lashed by heavy rains, strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning, wreaking havoc in some communities.





The affected areas include Msunduzi, Mpofana, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, and eThekwini municipalities.





Local government officials say at least 450 people have been affected by this week's storms.





One person died in Mooiriver on Monday after being struck by lightning.





Five others have been hurt.





At least 13 houses have been destroyed while 90 have been partially damaged.





The severe weather also damaged 28 schools - as well as health facilities in uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini.





Its also caused the partial collapse of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge on the N2, near Amanzimtoti.





Officials say disaster management teams are still out across the province assessing the damage.





While no warnings have been issued yet for Thursday, the South African Weather Service has forecast showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.





