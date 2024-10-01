Closure as remains of struggle heroes return home

The remains of 42 struggle heroes who died in exile were flown home last week.

Ceremonies were held in Pretoria to pay tribute to the activists who passed away while exiled in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Nomvuyo Nokwe, the daughter of former ANC Secretary General Duma Nokwe, said it's been an emotional few days for her and her family.

"This has been a long journey - all those feelings that were bottled for many years. We feel that, that is a privilege and honour that our mother's wish is finally being fulfilled."





Thabo Masilaone, the nephew of the late PAC chair John Nyathi-Pokela, described his uncle as a peacemaker.

"My uncle when he came back from Robben Island. He told me that the PAC is now working together, and he had to go to get to work together, and that is why he had to go to Harare."

Nyathi-Pokwe was honoured with a state funeral after suffering from a short illness in Zimbabwe.

The government said it is working to repatriate the remains of at least seven more freedom fighters between October and November.





