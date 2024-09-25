'This is just the beginning' - Mashatile says remains of more stalwarts to be repatriated

Speaking at the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) National Congress in Boksburg, Mashatile emphasised the importance of honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

The congress coincides with the repatriation of the remains of 49 struggle veterans who were exiled in Zambia and Zimbabwe during apartheid.

The remains will be received by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga and Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton Mackenzie at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Among hose whose remains are being brought back are former ANC Secretary General, Advocate Duma Nokwe, and former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Chairman John Nyathi-Pokela.

Mashatile reiterated the government's commitment to repatriating more stalwarts who fought for South Africa’s liberation.

"This is just the beginning of bringing these heroes back home, who fell on different grounds of other countries during the liberation struggle. I am told that there could be as many as a thousand struggle comrades who fell during the struggle and all of them, their remains will have to come and be buried back at home".