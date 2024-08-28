Clogged water filters leave some Durban areas dry

Earlier this week, the municipality said it's been supplied with less water by Umngeni-Uthukela Water through the Durban Heights Treatment Works.

It's understood that large volumes of algae have clogged filters.

Only one bulk pipeline is open to move water from the treatment works to the city’s reservoirs.

It's resulted in a much lower rate of water going into the system.





DA caucus leader Thabane Mthethwa says he's been informed that Umngeni-Uthukela’s actions to address the spike in algae have yielded positive outcomes.

"We are still not there, but it is positive that something is being done and that the supply from the bulk water supplier is stabilising the system. Supply to residents in the city has not started yet until the system is fully stabilised."

Mthethwa says for the past two weeks, northern, south-central, and Umlazi wards have experienced water supply shortages.

Frustrated Durban North residents have described the situation on the ground.

"We just get the same responses, it doesn't matter what happens. All we want to know when is the water coming back? When we ask questions we get shut down. We are then seen as we are attacking and yet we are just frustrated with the water shortages. Our kids cannot bath."





