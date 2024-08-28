Ramaphosa establishes new agency to tackle water crisis

The South African National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Ltd Bill was signed into law on Tuesday after being passed in parliament last year.





It seeks to expand bulk water infrastructure and improve the management of existing water assets.





The agency will be responsible for developing and managing national water infrastructure and acquiring finance for new projects in partnership with the private sector.





According to the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSA), between three and fourteen million people, living in informal urban and rural areas, do not have access to potable water supply and safe sanitation.





In a statement, the presidency said the new legislation forms part of reforms in the water sector aimed at increasing investment in the maintenance and construction of water infrastructure and improving water quality.





"The new law flows from a project of the Department of Water and Sanitation to restructure the South African national water resources infrastructure.





"The National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Limited as a vehicle to achieve the strategic objectives of government to eradicate poverty and to ensure sustainable and equitable development, including promoting the state’s socio-economic and transformation objectives.”





