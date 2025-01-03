Clare Estate settlement blaze caused by illegal connection
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The eThekwini Fire Department says an illegal electricity connection sparked a blaze that gutted several shacks at an informal settlement in Clare Estate.
The eThekwini Fire Department says an illegal electricity connection sparked a blaze that gutted several shacks at an informal settlement in Clare Estate.
The fire broke out at the Kennedy Road informal settlement yesterday.
eThekwini Fire’s Bruce de Gier says it took their teams around two hours to extinguish the flames.
READ: Investigation launched into Durban informal settlement fire
"On arrival, we found 50 odd shacks that were alight. The brigade used seven fire engines and a hydrant to surround and attack the fire. No persons were reported injured and everything was dealt with in about two hours."
He says the lack of fire hydrants in the area posed an additional challenge for firefighters.
"The only challenge was a few hydrants in the area so we had to use a lot of vehicles and men to deal with it."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
How to store food in the fridge to avoid spoilage
You might be surprised when you find out where you should actually keep ...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago
-
Here's why you should hug more in 2025
Did you know that hugging can help relieve stress and pain?Carol Ofori 3 hours ago