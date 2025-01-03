Clare Estate settlement blaze caused by illegal connection

The fire broke out at the Kennedy Road informal settlement yesterday.





eThekwini Fire’s Bruce de Gier says it took their teams around two hours to extinguish the flames.





"On arrival, we found 50 odd shacks that were alight. The brigade used seven fire engines and a hydrant to surround and attack the fire. No persons were reported injured and everything was dealt with in about two hours."





He says the lack of fire hydrants in the area posed an additional challenge for firefighters.





"The only challenge was a few hydrants in the area so we had to use a lot of vehicles and men to deal with it."





