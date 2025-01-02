Investigation launched into Durban informal settlement fire
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A probe has been launched into a fire that gutted over 40 homes at an informal settlement in Durban.
More than 80 people from the Foreman Road Informal Settlement in Clare Estate were left homeless after the blaze broke out on New Year's eve.
No one was injured.
Bilaal Jeewa from the Gift of the Givers says they've provided hot meals and bottled water to the victims.
"Quite a few of the residents of the shacks are gone to their homes for vacation so when they return, then we will be able to assess the amount of people that were affected."
