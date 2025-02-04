Civil society accuse Trump of ‘trolling’ SA

Trump has accused the South African government of “confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly”.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, Helen Suzman Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation are among the civic organisations that have reacted.





The Campaign for Free Expression's Nicole Fritz says Trump “is trolling South Africa and its leaders”.

"It is hard to believe that the US president, leading a country that is an important economic partner of South Africa, would have the time and inclination to essentially troll this country and its leadership. We don't believe that our response will necessarily have sway with President Trump, but it is important to correct the record that he seeks to distort and falsify."





READ: Ramaphosa to engage with Trump on land reform

The Referendum Party says it is delighted at the international criticism which the ANC's policies are eliciting.

The party's leader, Phil Craig, says for far too long, the ANC has been able to carry out its activities under the cover of Nelson Mandela's international reputation.

"The timing could not be better for the Referendum Party, which is currently promoting our non-racialism bill, which will be submitted to Parliament shortly and will render all race-based policies in South Africa illegal. It will also make the fight for the Cape independence significantly easier."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)