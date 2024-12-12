1 killed in Pinetown cash-in-transit heist

While the details surrounding the incident are not known at this stage, medics say police cordoned off a portion of Otto Volek Road near Shepstone Road on Wednesday evening.

Garrith Jamieson, who is with ALS Paramedics, says two cash guards were found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

"Two of them sustained injuries from assault and gunshot wounds. An unknown person who had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body, sustained fatal injuries, and was declared dead at the scene."





READ: Foetuses found dumped in Durban home

Jamieson says they were told that others had been hurt.

"It's alleged that four other occupants who had been shot in the crossfire were rushed privately to various clinics in and around the active crime scene."