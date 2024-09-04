China investing more in South Africa – Ramaphosa
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
President Cyril Ramaphosa says a number of Chinese companies have increased their investments in South Africa in the last six weeks.
He was speaking at the South Africa-China Business Forum in Beijing on Wednesday.
This meeting is taking place ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, which is due to begin later on Wednesday.
"These investment commitments are a testament to the resilience of the South African economy and the many opportunities for foreign and domestic investors,” Ramaphosa said.
"It is up to us to seize these opportunities and take the economic relationship between our two countries to the next level."
Ramaphosa said he has confidence in the relationship between the two countries.
"South Africa, too, has entered a new era. An era of enhancing clear conditions, better conditions for investments. We have embarked on a clear path of reforms with a new government that has been formed, a government of national unity, which is an inclusive government where a number of parties are working together."
