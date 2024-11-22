Children start substance abuse ‘at age of six’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development has revealed that children start abusing substances from as early as six years old.
The Commission for Gender Equality summoned the Department to Durban for investigative hearings regarding its handling of gender-based violence cases.
On Thursday, Department of Social Development head Nelisiwe Vilakazi told the commission that they have had to reduce the admission age to 13 at child rehab centres.
The commission's Nomthandazo Sithole says the department has a few gaps that need to be addressed.
"Such as the pricing of impact of its strategies and projects, transparency in reporting. The lack of main accommodating shelters in the province. The lack of information on LGBTQA+ accommodating shelters in the province. It is important for DSD to practice and demonstrate that it understands the obligation.”
