Chikunga: ‘Holistic’ approach needed to combat GBV

The minister received the first National Gender-Based Violence Prevalence Study on Monday.

The study by the Human Sciences Research Council revealed that 14.6% of women with disabilities experienced intimate partner violence, while 33.1% of all women aged 18 years and older experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

Chikunga says the study's findings should serve as a call for immediate action.

"This groundbreaking study offers an unparalleled understanding of the prevalence, patterns and drivers of national gender-based violence across South Africa. The release of this study is timely as it co-insights with our preparations for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence."

READ: Religious leaders urged to fight GBV as pastor appears in court

UN Women is calling for more robust global measures to combat GBV.

"Our data tells us that 6% of women and girls live in countries without strong protection against violence or in countries with data simply not available. We have agreed as part of the international committee that it is a woman's right to live free from violence," said Deputy Representative UN Women in South Africa, Hazel Gooding.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)