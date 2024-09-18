Checkers recalls Deli hummus products

This week, the supermarket recalled 300-gram and 125-gram tubs from its shelves.

These include Deli's hummus, red pepper hummus and reduced-fat hummus products.

The store says production at the supplier has also been halted.





It has urged those who have already purchased the products to return them to their nearest Checkers or OK store for a full refund.

Checkers says opened products can also be returned, and proof of purchase is not required.





