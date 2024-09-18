Labour department targets 'problematic' restaurants in four-day blitz

This comes just days after a raid on two eateries, which were found to have allegedly transgressed several labour laws, including the National Minimum Wage Act.





The raid followed a viral video of a former employee at an upmarket restaurant, Babel, detailing the alleged exploitation of workers.





Babel and Ocean Basket at Menlyn Mall were found to owe employees a combined R1.3 million in unpaid wages.





According to the Labour Department’s Thobeka Magcai, both restaurants failed to comply with the national minimum wage of R27,58 per hour and waiters were renumerated on tips and commission only.





“Babel Restaurant failed to comply with Section 4 (4) & (5) of National Minimum Wage Act, in that the employer failed to compensate the employees by the prescribed minimum wage rate for 2024 which is R27,58 per hour.





"The amount, the employer owes the employees due to underpayment is estimated at R271 984,32 for cleaners, and R295 547,28 for waiters and waitresses.





"At Ocean Basket the waitresses were also remunerated on tips and commissions, the amount the employer owes the employees is R813,969.





“A combined total of one million three hundred and eighty-one thousand five hundred and sixty cents, R1,381 500.60 is owed to the employees of both restaurants,” she said.





At the same time, spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the four-day blitz would involve officials from the police, home affairs and the bargaining council.





“There is nothing unique about the blitz except restaurants, in particular, were becoming a problem in the hospitality sector. As part of our work we normally conduct both proactive inspections and reactive inspections.





"In our strategy, we have identified problematic and high-risk sectors as a matter of focus, a total of the department’s 1,984 boots will be on the ground over the next four days.”





The first reports from the campaign are expected to trickle in from Wednesday.





