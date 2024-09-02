Chatsworth family hoping man convicted of killing father will be rearrested soon

Gadwin van Peer Chetty is one of the three men convicted of the murder of 75-year-old Dougie Nelson.

In December 2020, Nelson was robbed of his vehicle, cell phone, and bank card.

He was then shot and tossed over the Umzinto River Bridge.

In the same month, R11,000 was taken out of his bank account using an e-wallet.





READ: Manhunt for suspects after Inanda fatal shooting

The other two accused were sentenced in the Scottburgh High Court last month for murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft. One was handed a total of 40 years. The other was sentenced to life for murder,15 for robbery and 5 for theft.

Family spokesperson Dawn Gounden says the family is still processing the loss of their loved one.

"It's taken them time to deal with the matter but with justice being served they are still angry and grieving the loss of their dad. Even though the suspects have received sentencing, they don't believe that it's enough for them.

“They have a lot of faith and belief in the police to bring them closure for them. So they do believe that it's not going to be long before there is an arrest and apprehension of Gadwin van Peer Chetty.”