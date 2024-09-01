Manhunt for suspects after Inanda fatal shooting
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A manhunt has been launched for a group of suspects linked to the death of a man in Inanda, north of Durban.
A manhunt has been launched for a group of suspects linked to the death of a man in Inanda, north of Durban.
The victim was reportedly assisting his neighbours to prepare for a burial on Friday when the incident took place in Amaoti.
"A group of suspects called for him before shooting him several times. He was declared dead at the scene," says KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.
"The suspects are unknown at the stage. The motive for the killing is also unknown."
It's understood that they demanded that the victim hand over his firearm before shooting him.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Would you like some mop water with your French fries?
Could this be the worst thing you see eating at a fast food restaurant?Danny Guselli 1 day, 22 hours ago
-
ICYMI: Three stories about KZN that you liked this month
From arriving at a matric dance in a taxi to a young Durban boy whose li...Carol Ofori 1 day, 22 hours ago