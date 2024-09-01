Manhunt for suspects after Inanda fatal shooting

The victim was reportedly assisting his neighbours to prepare for a burial on Friday when the incident took place in Amaoti.





"A group of suspects called for him before shooting him several times. He was declared dead at the scene," says KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.





"The suspects are unknown at the stage. The motive for the killing is also unknown."





It's understood that they demanded that the victim hand over his firearm before shooting him.





