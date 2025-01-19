Analyst: Chaos looms if ANC disbands KZN, Gauteng leadership

Professor Siphamandla Zondi has been commenting on the possible future of the Executive Committees in the two provinces.





"Those leaders who have been removed have contingencies that might be offended by what is being done, and that might not understand what is happening and therefore might turn against ANC in protest."









The ANC's National Executive Committee will today wrap up a two-day meeting in Boksburg where members deliberated on critical issues.





These include deciding the fate of the KZN and Gauteng leadership after their disappointing performance in last year's elections.





In KZN, the ANC lost significant support after the MK Party secured 45% of the vote.





Speaking to the media yesterday, the party's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula the final decision will be shared today..





" As much as the ANC have shared votes in all the 9 provinces, we have lost Gauteng, we have lost KZN, so it's not only a blame game. The National Executive Committee is exercising it's mandate in relation to the constitution."