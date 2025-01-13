ANC must ‘carefully select leaders’ to regain trus

ANC must ‘carefully select leaders’ to regain trust
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A political analyst says the ANC needs to carefully select its leaders to regain public trust before next year's local government elections.
"When ordinary citizens have to go out and vote, they vote on the basis of what the party has been doing whilst in office."
Levy Ndou was commenting on President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 statement at the ANC's 113th anniversary celebrations in Cape town over the weekend.
Ramaphosa reflected on the party's electoral setbacks, reviving sluggish branches and its renewal programme.
Ndou says the party will need to focus on educating its new members about the ANC's principles.
"Those who joining the ANC should understand the basics of the party but in the main they should focus on teaching their membership issues that relay to discipline and public image.
