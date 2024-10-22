Canegrowers warn doubling sugar tax will hurt industry

NGO HEALA is petitioning for the levy to be raised, saying it can help fight child hunger by increasing the child support grant.

However, SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke disagrees and says they have rejected the petition.

"Increase in the sugar tax won't address hunger. It is misleading to trick people into signing a petition based on false promises to end food insecurity.

"SA Canegrowers is calling HEALA to instate engage in an honest debate about the sugar tax."

READ: SA Canegrowers calls for scrapping of sugar tax

Funke says the solution to the country's food, hunger, and nutrition challenges must be locally driven rather than determined by wealthy Americans.

In a statement, HEALA said SA Canegrowers’ attempt to question their organisation not being "home-grown" is a diversionary tactic to shift focus on the refutable connection between excessive sugar consumption and diseases such as diabetes.

It adds that sugar taxation is proven to reduce added sugar in beverages, discourage sugary drink consumption, generate government revenue, and promote public health.

