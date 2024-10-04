SA Canegrowers calls for scrapping of sugar tax

SA Canegrowers and the South African Farmers Development Association say the Health Promotion Levy, commonly referred to as the sugar tax, has wreaked havoc on the industry.

They say over 25,000 cane farmers are being driven out of business, and revenue has been lost in the multi-billion rand range.

SA Canegrowers chairperson Higgins Mdluli says two KZN mills have also been permanently closed.

"We cannot allow the destructive sugar tax to kill the industry, which has been in recovery mode, thanks to phase one of the masterplan. Actually, any increase to the HPL or lowering of the threshold would be tantamount to undoing all the great work and progress achieved under the auspices of the masterplan.





“It must also be pointed out that there continue to be no credible studies showing that the HPL has led to the intended decrease in obesity and diabetes. There is no credible research in South Africa and worldwide to show that sugar taxes work.

“Why then punish us as cane farmers who make a major economic contribution to deeply rural and job-starved areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga? We plead with our government to ensure the encumbered success of the masterplan by ensuring policy alignment among departments. The masterplan is the centre here, and the centre must hold."

In February 2023, the industry was given a two-year break from any sugar levy increases to allow it to diversify its products.

But it says more time is needed to realise the plan.

The sugar tax was introduced in 2018 as part of efforts to tackle obesity.





