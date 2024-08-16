Calls grow to make sex offenders register public

Operation Bobbi Bear says it fully supports the call as long as it is regulated and controlled.

It's after a 57-year-old man was nabbed this week in connection with the rape of four minor boys in Verulam, north of Durban.

It's been reported that the man was the children's soccer coach and Bible studies teacher.





Various organisations, including Build One South Africa, have previously pushed for the register to be released in the hopes that it will help deter sex offenders.

Bobbi Bear's Eureka Olivier believes authorities and like-minded organisations should be given access to the register.

"Has anyone actually thought of the perpetrator's children and his family? Then you also have names going into a register, and what is going to happen when they find names from their community and they start blackmailing the families of these guys?

"By all means, please make it public for the professionals, schools, hospitals, doctors - where there is some control as to who can tap into this register."





