Calls for govt to intervene in ArcelorMittal job cuts
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Newcastle Growth Coalition Chapter says job
cuts at steel giant ArcelorMittal South Africa will devastate the northern KZN
community.
This week, the steel producer announced a shutdown of its long steel business, putting at risk the placement of around 3,500 employees.
AMSA says slow economic growth and excessive costs for both energy and logistics led to the decision.
The wind-down will impact all long steel plants, including Newcastle Works.
Johan Pieters, the chairman of the area's Growth Coalition Chapter, says the government must intervene.
"We cannot refrain from suggesting, except the intervention from the president's office and the minister’s office, to assist in the request from ArcelorMittal that plans are being implemented by the national government for all steel manufacturing companies in South Africa and also importing of steel."
