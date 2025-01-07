Union to fight ‘tooth and nail’ to halt AMSA job cuts

The company decided to shut its long steel business, threatening the jobs of around 3,500 workers.

The steel producer cited sluggish economic growth and the rising energy and logistics costs as reasons for its decision.

The wind-down will impact all long steel plants, including in Newcastle.

ArcelorMittal South Africa says the government's range of policy interventions introduced last year to avoid the retrenchments has not had the sufficient impact it hoped it would.

"Every year there is some sort of enhancement of restructuring or job stats being cut for the last number of years, and I think it is time where AMSA stands up and puts a business plan forward to give some clarity and commitment on their side to keep employees employed," said trade union Solidarity's Willie Venter.

Metalworkers’ union NUMSA says the retrenchments will have a dire economic impact on affected communities.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they will fight tooth and nail for its members.

"Unless a solution is found to retain the current capacity allowing these plants to close could be potentially catastrophic and it would spell disaster for manufacturing and industrialisation in our country."





